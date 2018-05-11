NYC house fire leaves 11 injured, 1 in critical condition - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NYC house fire leaves 11 injured, 1 in critical condition

NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department says a blaze that broke through the roof of a house in Queens critically injured one person and seriously injured 10 others, including seven firefighters.

More than 100 firefighters converged on the blaze early Friday. It was reported around 5 a.m. in the Elmhurst neighborhood. WCBS-TV footage showed flames shooting through the roof at one point.

It happened hours after a fire in an apartment building elsewhere in Queens critically injured two people.

That fire was reported around midnight on the second floor of a building in Jackson Heights. It was under control in about a half-hour.

