Walmart yodeling kid Mason Ramsey performed for Louisville fans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Walmart kid yodeler has a date with Louisville.

And yes, there is a Walmart kid yodeler.

If you're not in the know, video of 11-year-old Mason Ramsey singing in the middle of an Illinois Walmart store was posted on Youtube in late March, and made the viral rounds last month, to the tune of more than 5 million views. And counting.

Ramsey, who belted out a cover of Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" for a crowd of Walmart shoppers, has since been invited to several music festivals and even performed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Friday, Ramsey performed at the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane. A large crowd gathered around a stage in the parking lot. There were plenty of ladies excited to hear him sing. WAVE 3 News posted a taste of his performance of its Facebook page.

The boy's viral fame led to a deal with Atlantic Records and Big Loud. He released his first single "Famous" on April 7. It debuted at number four on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

