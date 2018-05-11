Walmart yodeling kid Mason Ramsey to meet Louisville fans Friday

Mason Ramsey will be at the Walmart store on Bashford Manor Lane on Friday. (Source: Bashford Manor Lane Walmart store's Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Walmart kid yodeler has a date with Louisville.

And yes, there is a Walmart kid yodeler.

If you're not in the know, video of 11-year-old Mason Ramsey singing in the middle of an Illinois Walmart store was posted on Youtube in late March, and made the viral rounds last month, to the tune of more than 5 million views. And counting.

Watch Ramsey perform (this story continues below the video):

Ramsey, who belted out a cover of Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" for a crowd of Walmart shoppers, has since been invited to several music festivals and even performed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Ramsey will be at the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane at 5:30 p.m., according to a post on the store's Facebook page, though it's not clear which song(s) he'll be performing.

