1 dead, 1 injured in Shively crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died and a woman was injured after an SUV crashed into a utility pole in Shively.

The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Rockford Lane, between Graston Avenue and Dixie Highway, around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Meyers.

Meyers said the two patients were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was listed in critical condition.

The name of the man has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

