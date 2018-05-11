2 injured in Shively crash

The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Rockford Lane, between Graston Avenue and Dixie Highway, around 11 a.m. Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two people were injured when a car crashed into a utility pole in Shively.

The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Rockford Lane, between Graston Avenue and Dixie Highway, around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Meyers.

Meyers said two patients were being taken to an area hospital. The conditions of the victims have not been released.

Rockford Lane is shut down around the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

