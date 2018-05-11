Man killed in Shively crash identified

The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Rockford Lane, between Graston Avenue and Dixie Highway, around 11 a.m. Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died and a woman was injured after an SUV crashed into a utility pole in Shively on Friday.

The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Rockford Lane, between Graston Avenue and Dixie Highway, around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Meyers.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Meyers said the two patients were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was listed in critical condition.

The man was identified as James E. Anderson Jr., 27 by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was listed as internal injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.