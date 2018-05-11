Correction: Husband Run Over story - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Correction: Husband Run Over story

A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by repeatedly running him over while their teenage daughter was in the car has been released from prison. (Source: KTRK/CNN) A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by repeatedly running him over while their teenage daughter was in the car has been released from prison. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (AP) - In a story May 11 about a woman released from prison after serving 15 years in the death of her husband, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Clara Harris' teenage daughter was in the car with Harris when she struck and killed her husband. The teenager was Harris' stepdaughter.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Texas woman who ran over cheating husband freed from prison

A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by repeatedly running him over while her teenage stepdaughter was in the car has been released from prison

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by running him down with her car in a jealous rage has been released from prison.

Sixty-year-old Clara Harris left prison Friday after serving 15 years of a 20-year sentence in the 2002 killing of her orthodontist husband, David Harris, in the parking lot of a suburban Houston hotel.

Harris hired a private investigator after becoming suspicious of her husband, who was tracked to the hotel where he was found with his receptionist-turned-mistress.

Clara Harris fought with the woman before striking her husband with her Mercedes-Benz and repeatedly running over his body. David Harris' teenage daughter - Clara Harris' stepdaughter - was in the car at the time.

Clara Harris was convicted of murder in 2003.

The case drew widespread attention and led to a made-for-television movie.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

