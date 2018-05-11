Colts sign top draft pick, 8 others before rookie mini-camp

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - First-round choice Quenton Nelson is one of nine draft picks who have signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The announcement came Friday, the same day Indy opened its rookie mini-camp.

Nelson was selected No. 6 overall and is expected to start immediately at left guard.

The Colts also signed two of their four second-round picks - defensive ends Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis.

Running backs Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, receivers Daurice Fountain and Deon Cain and linebackers Matthew Adams and linebacker Zaire Franklin also agreed to deals.

Terms were not immediately available.

Indy still has two unsigned draft picks, linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Braden Smith.

