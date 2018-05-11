KSP charges Louisville man after child porn investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested on multiple counts related to child pornography.

Darren Robert Ringenberg, 23, was taken into custody May 10 by Kentucky State Police. He is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

The arrest was part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation during which KSP said someone inside Ringenberg's residence. After being given his Miranda Rights, investigators said Ringenberg admitted to viewing and having the files.

Ringenberg was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and was scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

