Louisville man charged with multiple child sex offenses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces charges after police said he was found uploading sexually explicit images online.

Darren R. Ringenberg, 23, was arrested on Thursday. He's been charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Kentucky State Police said Ringenberg was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP said additional charges are expected.

