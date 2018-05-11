Kenseth ready for season debut at Kansas Speedway

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley). NASCAR race crews and their cars wait in line for an inspection before practice run at the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Friday, May 11, 2018.

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley). A crew member prepares tires before practice at the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Friday, May 11, 2018.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Haulers line up to entering the infield for this weekend's NASCAR auto racing events at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, May 10, 2018.

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Matt Kenseth says he will be in the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing for the next five weeks, beginning with his season debut on Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

That stretch continues with next weekend's All-Star race, Charlotte, Pocono and Michigan.

Kenseth is also expected behind the wheel for the remaining races with Wyndham Rewards as the sponsor: Indianapolis, Dover, Phoenix and the season-ending race at Homestead.

Roush Fenway announced last month that Kenseth would split time in the No. 6 with Trevor Bayne the rest of the season. Bayne is expected to drive the remaining eight races with AdvoCare as the sponsor.

Kenseth won back-to-back races at Kansas in 2012 and '13.

