Student shot in arm at California school, teen suspect held

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) - A high school student was shot in the arm Friday at high school in the California city of Palmdale and a 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody, officials said.
The shooting at Highland High School in the high desert Antelope Valley was sparked by a dispute between the alleged shooter and the victim, Los Angeles County sheriff's Capt. Darren Harris told KTTV.
The victim was expected to make a full recovery, he said.
Deputies recovered a gun at the scene as the suspect was taken into custody, Harris said.
The school remained on lockdown Friday morning as school officials worked to reunite students with their parents.
Sheriff's deputies also received a call reporting shots fired in the vicinity of Manzanita Elementary School about 7 miles (11 kilometers) away from Highland High School.
Officials said deputies searched the elementary school and found no evidence of a shooting.
