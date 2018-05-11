False tsunami warning jolts US West Coast, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Some Alaskans got a jolt when they heard an emergency radio and television broadcast indicating the entire West Coast, from San Diego to Alaska's Aleutian Islands, was under a tsunami threat. Only at the end of the message sent early Friday morning did it indicate the alert was a test.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat.

The tsunami center says it issued a routine test message at 7 a.m. the same way all tests are sent. Typically, the message says it's a test at the beginning.

It's not clear why the version heard by Alaskans didn't say it was a test until the end.

The warning center told KTVA warning sirens may be going off in coastal areas.

