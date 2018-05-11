False tsunami warning jolts US West Coast, Alaska - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

False tsunami warning jolts US West Coast, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Some Alaskans got a jolt when they heard an emergency radio and television broadcast indicating the entire West Coast, from San Diego to Alaska's Aleutian Islands, was under a tsunami threat. Only at the end of the message sent early Friday morning did it indicate the alert was a test.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat.

The tsunami center says it issued a routine test message at 7 a.m. the same way all tests are sent. Typically, the message says it's a test at the beginning.

It's not clear why the version heard by Alaskans didn't say it was a test until the end.

The warning center told KTVA warning sirens may be going off in coastal areas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

