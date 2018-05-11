Middle school coach accused of inappropriate actions involving student

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A girl’s basketball coach was fired following allegations of inappropriate actions involving a student.

Devin Yocum, 37, was arraigned Friday on charges of third-degree sodomy, possession or view of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with a witness.

Yocum was an assistant basketball coach at Bardstown Middle School.

Bardstown City Schools superintendent Brent Holsclaw released the following statement:

“The school district received credible information of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a classified (non-teaching) employee and a student. The school district notified law enforcement and immediately suspended the employee while additional information was gathered and the matter was investigated by police.

The employee was subsequently terminated immediately due to alleged ‘inappropriate/unprofessional behavior with a student,’ which is a violation of School Board policy. Because this is an ongoing investigation and in the hands of law enforcement, the school district cannot comment further on the matter.”

