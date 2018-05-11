Louisville priest on retreat after inappropriate relationship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A priest in the Archdiocese of Louisville is now on retreat after an inappropriate relationship with an adult.

Fr. Shayne Duvall is pastor of St. Raphael the Archangel Parish, located at 2900 Bardstown Road.

In a statement, Cecelia Price, Chief Communications Officer for the Archdiocese of Louisville, said the parishioners of St. Raphael were told during Masses last weekend by Fr. Jeff Shooner, Vicar of Priests for the Archdiocese, that Fr. Duvall would be away on retreat for a couple of weeks.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 dead, 1 injured in Shively crash

+ Louisville man arrested for child porn possession

+ West Louisville community forums focused on JCPS state takeover

The statement says the relationship has ended and that Fr. Duvall "has fully cooperated with Archbishop [Joseph] Kurtz in addressing this situation over the past months."

No date was given for Fr. Duvall's return, but the statement from Price said he "has apologized and hopes to continue as pastor" of St. Raphael.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.