KY Gov. Bevin to hold forum in Hopkinsville

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will be in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on May 14 to discuss economic development. (Source: KFVS)

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will be in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on May 14 to discuss economic development.

The forum will also consist of other issues concerning the Commonwealth.

The forum begins at 1 p.m. at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center. It's located at 715 S. Virginia Street.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.