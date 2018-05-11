Will Power wins his third pole for IndyCar GP

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Will Power has won his third IndyCar Grand Prix pole by turning a fast lap of 1 minute, 9.8182 seconds on his final qualifying run.

The Australian claimed his 51st pole win, giving him sole possession of third place in series history. He had been tied with Helio Castroneves, one of Power's three teammates who drives for Roger Penske's Chevrolet-powered team.

Rookie Robert Wickens of Canada will start second after completing Indy's 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in 1:09.9052 on Friday. Wickens was the top Honda driver and competes for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

France's Sebastien Bourdais will start third in Saturday's race after completing the circuit in 1:09.9449 for Dale Coyne Racing.

Power has won the race twice, both after taking the pole.

