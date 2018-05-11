34 officers graduate after completing basic training

Officers from agencies across the state graduated from basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training on Friday.

These 34 officers completed 23 weeks of training, which included 923 hours of of recruit-level instruction. Basic training is a requirement for Kentucky officers.

Some of the major training areas they completed include: homeland security, patrol procedures, firearms, investigations, first aid and CPR, along with the procedures for arrest, restraint and control.

Some of the graduates from the class include:

Billy Burton, Hancock County Sheriffs Office

Dylan Hensley, Mount Vernon Police Department

Kristen Dirickson, Mount Vernon Police Department

Easton Russelburg, Owensboro Police Department

Ricky Boswell, Cynthiana Police Department

John Philpot, Cynthiana Police Department

Jordan Scott, Cynthiana Police Department

Greg Rhoades, Williamsburg Police Department

