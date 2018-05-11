Coast Guard, other agencies search for missing soldier on Kentucky Lake

Marshall County Rescue has been called in to assist first responders in Lyon County, Kentucky to search for a missing person on Kentucky Lake. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Marshall County EMA Director Curt Curtner, Marshall County Rescue has been called in to assist first responders in Lyon County, Kentucky to search for a missing person on Kentucky Lake.

The area is north of the Rock Quarry.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley received a report at 4:50 p.m. of a missing male wearing black swimming trunks who has last seen tubing at mile marker 30 on the Tennessee River.

A male teen was being pulled on a pontoon on a tube when the tube popped. Lyon County EMA Director Dale Hawkes said the missing person is a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky.

He was trying to swim to the bank when he went under according to witnesses, said Curtner.

The search is ongoing by the U.S. Coast Guard, Marshall County Rescue, Lyon County Rescue, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and McCracken County Rescue.

Curtner said sonar and dive teams are assisting in the search but wind gusts and waves are an issue.

“We are working closely with our partner agencies to saturate the search area with response personnel and search for the missing person as effectively as possible,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Brown, the command center watch supervisor at Sector Ohio Valley.

