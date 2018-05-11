Coast Guard, other agencies suspend search for missing soldier on Kentucky Lake

Marshall County Rescue has been called in to assist first responders in Lyon County, Kentucky to search for a missing person on Kentucky Lake. (Source: Raycom Media)

Crews have suspended their search for a man who went missing after tubing on Kentucky on Friday, May 12.

The area is north of the Rock Quarry.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley received a report at 4:50 p.m. of a missing male wearing black swimming trunks who has last seen tubing at mile marker 30 on the Tennessee River.

A male teen was being pulled on a pontoon on a tube when the tube popped. Lyon County EMA Director Dale Hawkes said the missing person is a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky.

He was trying to swim to the bank when he went under according to witnesses, said Curtner.

The search was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Marshall County Rescue, Lyon County Rescue, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and McCracken County Rescue.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, the incident commander for the search effort, is no longer requesting Coast Guard assistance in the search for the missing man.

