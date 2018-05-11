Search underway on Kentucky Lake for 1 person

Marshall County Rescue has been called in to assist first responders in Lyon County, Kentucky to search for a missing person on Kentucky Lake. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Marshall County EMA Director Curt Curtner, Marshall County Rescue has been called in to assist first responders in Lyon County, Kentucky to search for a missing person on Kentucky Lake.

The area is north of the Rock Quarry.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

One person was being pulled on a pontoon boat and it's believed he went under, according to Curtner.

Fish and Wildlife are also assisting at the scene.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with Heartland News online and on-air for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.