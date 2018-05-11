Search underway on Kentucky Lake for male teen

Marshall County Rescue has been called in to assist first responders in Lyon County, Kentucky to search for a missing person on Kentucky Lake. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Marshall County EMA Director Curt Curtner, Marshall County Rescue has been called in to assist first responders in Lyon County, Kentucky to search for a missing person on Kentucky Lake.

The area is north of the Rock Quarry.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

A male teen was being pulled on a pontoon on a tube when the tube popped.

He was trying to swim to the bank when he went under according to witnesses, said Curtner.

The search is ongoing by Marshall County Rescue, Lyon County Rescue, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and McCracken County Rescue.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with Heartland News online and on-air for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.