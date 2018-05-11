Prep for road widening project in Owensboro begins

Crews have started the prep work to widen West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro.

The $2.8-million project runs from just west of the U.S. 60/KY-81 interchange starting at the KY-2118/Airport Road intersection.

The road there narrows down from four lanes to two lanes.

First, crews will focus on making sure water and sewer lines in the project area are in good shape. Then work will ramp up with workers widening the road from two lanes to four lanes.

If you regularly drive this route, be prepared for a bottleneck. There will only be one lane open for a while with flaggers alternating the flow of traffic.

Right now, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it does not have a target date for when the work on Highway 81 will be done.

