Woman with hole in house gets help from Repair Affair, community volunteers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Chickasaw homeowner in desperate need of home repair got a helping hand from community members.

WAVE 3 News teamed up with Repair Affair to help fix up Margaret Conley's home.

Repair Affair helps struggling homeowners who are either disabled, or more than 60-years-old, with home repairs.

Conley's home on Virginia Avenue had a hole in the back wall that had been covered with curtains and duck tape. There were also hanging wires from the ceiling, plumbing issues and an overgrown yard.

Volunteers from Repair Affair, WAVE 3 News and the Moore High School Soccer Team all came together to make sure her home is a safe, warm place to live again. They worked on the yard, the wood deck, railings and cracked porch. The gaping hole in the back room was also insulated and repaired.

"This is the beautiful thing about repair affair," Max Monahan of New Directions said. "In one day you can change the life of a elderly home owner in your community."

Repair Affair worked on 206 homes last year, breaking their record. This year, they hope to repair 250 homes. They work in Jefferson County, Kentucky and Floyd and Clark Counties in Indiana.

