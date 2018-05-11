Ford could restart truck assembly at 2 plants on May 18 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ford could restart truck assembly at 2 plants on May 18

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Ford sign at an auto dealership, in Hialeah, Fla. There’s no apparent signs that Wall Street is worried about a plant fire that is forcing Ford to cut back on production of its F... (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Ford sign at an auto dealership, in Hialeah, Fla. There’s no apparent signs that Wall Street is worried about a plant fire that is forcing Ford to cut back on production of its F...
(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel respond to a fire at Meridian Magnesium Products of America in Eaton Rapids, Mich. The fire that damaged the auto parts supply factory i... (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel respond to a fire at Meridian Magnesium Products of America in Eaton Rapids, Mich. The fire that damaged the auto parts supply factory i...

DETROIT (AP) - Ford could restart production of F-Series pickups as soon as May 18 at two factories that stopped making trucks due to a fire at a parts supplier plant.

A spokeswoman said Friday that Ford has notified employees they could return to work in a week in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City, Missouri. Super Duty pickup assembly in Louisville, Kentucky, remains idle but workers will keep producing big SUVs.

Earlier this week Ford temporarily laid off 7,600 workers after a May 2 fire at Meridian Magnesium Products in Michigan. Ford says it is working with Meridian and others to get parts.

Also Friday, Mercedes said it ran out of Meridian parts at its SUV plant near Tuscaloosa, Alabama. As a result, production was canceled Thursday and Friday. No layoffs are expected. Employees will work next week on a limited schedule.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

    Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-05-16 13:18:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:42:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...
    Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he...More >>
    Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.More >>

  • Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort

    Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-16 04:42:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:41:50 GMT
    One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.More >>
    One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.More >>

  • AP-NORC Poll: Young adults feel stress of long-term care

    AP-NORC Poll: Young adults feel stress of long-term care

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-05-15 12:14:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:41:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...
    Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.More >>
    Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly