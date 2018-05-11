Painted fiberglass pig placed around Owensboro

If you head to Owensboro anytime soon, be prepared to see painted fiberglass pigs all over town.

The pigs will call Owensboro home for the next few months.

Each of them is helping local nonprofits.

A pig pen unlike any other temporarily sits in front of the Owensboro Convention center just in time for the annual BBQ festival.

“I love them; they’re fabulous,” Brenda McAlister said.

‘Oink for Owensboro’ is a project created by Kentucky Legend. Twelve local companies and people have given $5,000 each to sponsor a big, fiberglass pig, then chose which non-profit will get the money.

Most of the pig will ‘live’ downtown for the next six months, including around Smothers Park. But, four of group will be placed in other parts of the city.

“I thought he turned out great — we have decorated him to match our ‘little patriots’ account so we are planning on using him in displays to go along with the different activities that we do each year for our little patriots,” Jennifer Allen with Independence Bank said.

Organizers encourage people to take a photo of the pigs and share them on social media.

