Manual High School student charged with felony assault of school employee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Manual High School student is accused of attacking a teacher, an in-school security monitor and several other school employees.

Police said it started when Danazia Whitfield, 18, got into an altercation with another student and a teacher on Thursday, April 26. But she wasn't arrested until May 10, when an officer picked her up on a warrant. Now she faces multiple felony charges.

On the day of the alleged attack, police said Whitfield was sitting in the principal's office after getting into a fight with another student, when the school's security monitor moved her backpack. That's when she head-butted him, knocking him backwards, according to her arrest report.

Whitfield is deaf, so she Facetimed her mother, signing what happened.

Shortly after, police said her mother entered the office, and along with Whitfield and her underage brother, they began beating the security monitor.

Police said the man was also bit and hit with a lacrosse stick. Whitfield's mother is accused of biting the man, leaving an open wound on his chest, according to the arrest report.

A teacher who was in the office, along with two assistant principals, told police they tried to stop the attack and were also hit. It wasn't until a school employee said they were calling the police that Whitfield and her family fled the office, according to the arrest report.

She was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of East Broadway on Thursday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Whitfield was arraigned on 10 felony charges, including assault of a school employee or volunteer, abuse of a teacher, disorderly conduct and complicity to criminal mischief.

She's being held on a $500 cash bond and is due back in court on May 31.

