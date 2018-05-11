New Albany Unveils Romeo Langford Court

New Albany, IN (WAVE) As he is just now graduating high school, Romeo Langford is already a legend in New Albany, Indiana. He's won a state championship, been named Mr. Basketball, becomes the first New Albany Bulldog to sign with the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team since the '50's, and now will soon have a court named in his honor.

July 14th is the official grand opening date, but on Friday afternoon, Romeo Langford Court was unveiled at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park in New Albany.

"It's a real honor. Like I said, it's nothing I really thought about or dreamed about as a kid, to have a court named after me. But it's a blessing to have a court at such a young age," said Langford.

Romeo has been in the spotlight since he was in the eighth grade, but he never let the attention go to his head. Win or lose, he always stopped to sign autographs for young fans. His silky smooth play on the court, mixed with his laid back personality off the floor is why Floyd County Parks and Recreation decided to honor him with a basketball court in his name.

"Majority of the reason is that at 18-years-old, kids should immolate what he's really performed here. In the last five or six years he's been in the spotlight, but again, he's been a great role model for kids," Parks and Recreation Superintendent Roger Jeffer said.

For those who know Romeo best, this honor is a true blessing.

"I can't explain with words. It's a great honor, because this don't happen everyday," said Romeo's dad, Tim Langford. "It's quite honor and it's a blessing."

"You know, he takes it in stride. He handles it as cool as a cucumber as he always is," said New Albany head coach, Jim Shannon.

Langford still has a couple of more high school games to play in the Kentucky-Indiana all star game where of course, he'll be wearing that #1 for Mr. Basketball. Then the next time we see him after that he will be donning the Indiana University uniform.

