Healed, A's Fowler makes it to Yankee Stadium, gets 1st hit

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Yankees' Sonny Gray delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, May 11, 2018, in New York.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Oakland Athletics' Dustin Fowler looks at the field before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, May 11, 2018, in New York.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Oakland Athletics' Dustin Fowler (11) looks at the field before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, May 11, 2018, in New York.

By SCOTT ORGERA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Oakland Athletics rookie Dustin Fowler once was a rising star in the Yankees' system, set to join a promising crop of Baby Bombers in the Bronx for years to come.

He never got to don pinstripes in New York, though. Instead, in his big league debut last June, he suffered a major knee injury while trying to make a catch against the White Sox in Chicago.

While it wasn't a career-ending setback, he was finished for the season. And then a month later, he was traded to Oakland as part of a package for Sonny Gray.

Fowler finally got to suit up at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, albeit in a visitor's uniform. He started in center field and batted ninth as the A's, fittingly, faced Gray.

"I wouldn't have planned it this way, but it's perfect," Fowler said before the game. "Getting my first, hopefully full start against New York, my former team and the guy I got traded for so it's fun."

It became a memorable evening, too, when Fowler lined a single in the fourth inning for his first hit in the majors. The ball was taken out of play as a keepsake.

The 23-year-old Fowler got a nice hand from the crowd when he batted in the second, with many fans knowing his backstory. He struck out swinging, but the lefty-hitter came back a couple innings later to get his hit off Gray.

Fowler's future looked bright when he made his debut June 29. He didn't get to bat in the top of the first, then was hurt in the bottom half of the inning.

Fowler crashed into the short sidewall near the right field corner at Guaranteed Rate Field, rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee. He was eventually carted off the field as distraught teammates and then-manager Joe Girardi watched in despair.

"It's one of the worst things I've seen on a baseball field," Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner said at the time. "I just can't imagine a worse scenario for him."

Fowler underwent surgery that night and it was unclear if he'd ever return to the diamond.

"When it happened, I didn't know if I was going to be able to come back and play," he said. "I didn't think it would be as soon as it was. So I'm happy I was able to recover as quick as I was."

The outfielder knows just how lucky he is.

"I just don't take anything for granted, enjoy every second I get out here because I could have easily lost everything on that one play," Fowler said. "I just try to enjoy everything and not get too caught up in my at-bats or how things are going."

Fowler was hitting .310 at Triple-A Nashville when he was called up this week. He got his first big league at-bat on Wednesday and lined out as a pinch hitter at home against Houston.

"Not the way I wanted it to go, but it was fun," Fowler said. "I was finally able to kind of get out there and get it out the way."

About a dozen family members and friends were at Yankee Stadium for his first start in the majors.

"He's on a new club now, but it's probably nice to have some guys you know here," manager Bob Melvin said. "But I think once the game starts you'll try to beat those guys, hopefully, that will be the case."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.