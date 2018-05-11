KSP: Owensboro woman found safe - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KSP: Owensboro woman found safe

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Kentucky State Police) (Source: Kentucky State Police)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police say a 37-year-old Owensboro woman was found safe.

Sarah Shepard was last seen at her home on KY-1554 early Friday.

She was found safe several hours later.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly