Over $50K in meth, cash seized from Muhlenberg Co. home

Sheriff's deputies in Muhlenberg County say they seized a large amount of meth and cash from a Greenville home.

An investigation led deputies to 231 West Main Cross on Friday where deputies say they found a large amount of meth and $6,500 in cash. Authorities say the meth had a street value of $50,000.

The 19th Judicial Task Force in Clarksville, TN assisted sheriff's deputies with the investigation.

The Pennyrile Narcotic Task Force, Kentucky State Police, Greenville Police, and Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office assisted in the seizure.

An investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are expected to be filed.

