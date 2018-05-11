Father remembers teen son murdered behind Liberty High School

Trey's father, Terry, said the pain is still unbearable. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Trey Zwicker was only 14-years-old when his stepfather beat him to death. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Seven years after his son was found beaten to death behind Liberty High School, Terry Zwicker and other family members gathered in Jefferson Square Park for a remembrance ceremony.

Trey Zwicker was just 14 when he was murdered with a baseball bat.

His father said the pain of losing his son is unbearable.

"As the anniversary date hits, it's time for a fishing trip. And I still have his little fishing pole, and I've still got his tackle box, just like he had it set up," Zwicker said. "I take it with me and I sit it next to me and I talk to him, all night long. I wish for a lot of fish. He doesn't really do good for me on that, but he's gonna do it one day."

Since the murder, Zwicker has provided support for families of other Louisville homicide victims.

RELATED STORIES

+ Inmates come forward about possible motive in murder of 14-year-old

+ Father testifies against son in murder trial

+ Josh Gouker pleads guilty to killing his stepson

Trey's stepfather, Josh Gouker, pleaded guilty to the killing and is now serving a life sentence. Gouker's son, Josh Young, was also charged, but was acquitted.

The case received national attention. Right now crews from the Discovery Channel are in town, filming interviews for an upcoming show.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.