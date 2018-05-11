TUESDAY AT 11: Catching up with 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz

Shannon's exclusive interview with Chrissy Metz will air Tuesday, May 15 at 11 p.m. on WAVE 3 News. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Actress Chrissy Metz has been very busy since her breakthrough performance as Kate Pearson on the NBC hit show "This Is Us."

The cast starts shooting again this summer.

But in the meantime, she was filming a movie called "The Impossible," in which she plays the mother of a 14-year old boy whose heart stops after he falls through a frozen lake, but then comes back to life through prayer and faith.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Oh, and she also published a book called "This Is Me," which was No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

Metz came to Louisville in April and spent time sitting down with WAVE 3 News.

She talked about what drove her to share many of her personal struggles in print, and how when she first auditioned for the show she had just 81 cents in her bank account.

Catch the full story on Tuesday at 11 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.