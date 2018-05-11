Another new development opens its doors near downtown Louisville

All construction is expected to be completed in mid-June, in time for the pool to open. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Main and Clay is a luxury apartment building bordering three neighborhoods. Inside people will find spacious common areas and modern apartments.

The apartments are located at the intersection of Nulu, Butchertown, and downtown Louisville. All three can be seen from the higher floors.

"With Main and Clay you definitely get a community feel," Gelina Reed said.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

Reed is the community manager and said the seven-floor building is now welcoming residents.

"One of the reasons they come to visit is because of our location," Reed said.

All 269 apartments have brand new appliances, including washers and dryers. Apartment ceiling height varies between 9 and 14 feet. A one-bedroom goes for around $1,200 a month and two-bedrooms can go for as much as $1,900.

"It's new for people in the area, but people are accepting it," Reed said. "They see the value of living at a community like this and they are willing to pay for that."

One unusual amenity, is a "live-in artist" taking up residency for a year.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Walmart yodeling kid Mason Ramsey performed for Louisville fans

+ Rise of the Rest rolls into Louisville

+ Churchill Downs releases parking procedures for remainder of Spring Meet

"There are tons of opportunities for young people to come and support themselves and support their art," Scott Smith said.

Smith works for his rent and is the entertainment for any event held in the apartment's clubhouse.

"It's exciting to see the growth happening from just when I moved in," he said.

Construction continues on part of the building, but it should be complete by mid-June, just in time for the pool to open.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.