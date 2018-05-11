What is Topgolf?

Nashville, TN (WAVE) - If you've driven through Nashville in the last year, you've probably noticed it. It looks like it could be an enclosure for King Kong.

"We really want everyone to know that Topgolf is for everyone, first of all, you don't have to be a golfer to come and have fun," Laura Chappell of Topgolf Nashville said.

It's one of 41 facilities around the world, where golf and entertainment meet.

"So we have 102 hitting bays spread across three different floors, so you can be on the first floor and get the true golf experience hitting straight out or you can be on the third floor, it's a little bit more exciting," Chappell said.

Open seven days a week, you can rent the bays by the hour. There are eight different games to play, and you don't have to chase after or look for your ball.

"All of our balls are micro chipped, so when it's your turn it knows that that ball is specific to you," Chappell explained.

The facility also has a sports bar, food, drinks, and you can even take lessons from PGA certified pros.

"It's definitely not that nightclub vibe, we're very family friendly," Chappell said. "Each venue, on average, over a 10 year period creates $264.5 million dollars for the local community."

The normal business hours are 9 a.m.-12 a.m Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. They have around 500 employees, both full and part time.

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

