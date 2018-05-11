Graffiti vandalism hits historic Whiskey Row

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - People on Main Street got an eye full of some highly visible vandalism, after someone spray painted graffiti at the top of a historic facade on Whiskey Row.

The restored white glazed brick will soon be the front of one of two new hotels currently under construction. Developers of the project said the vandalism occurred around 3 a.m. Friday.

Joshua White, the Graffiti Abatement Coalition Executive Director, said his organization has been tracking similar acts for about two years.

"And we're not talking small tags that are hand written," White said. "These are large."

White said the probable motive is to attract attention and earn admiration among peers.

White advised the public to report all graffiti to the city, call their council member and report it to the Graffiti Abatement Coalition.

"Those things will make sure the graffiti doesn't go unchecked, and that we're getting the pressure applied where it needs to be applied," White said.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell declined to comment on the incident.

A manager for the company hired to remove the spray paint on Whiskey Row said the process will take about four days.

