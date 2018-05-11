LEADING OFF: Suzuki coaches, Price starts, Springer checked

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Detroit Tigers fans sit in the stands under an umbrella in the rain before the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Detroit, Friday, May 11, 2018.

By The Associated Press



A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:

CALL HIM COACH

Ichiro Suzuki gets a new job, at least for a day. The 10-time All-Star is expected to be Seattle's bench coach for a doubleheader at Detroit. The Mariners announced earlier this month that the 44-year-old Suzuki was stepping aside as a player this season and was shifting into a front office role. With manager Scott Servais away to see his daughter receive a master's degree at Mississippi, bench coach Manny Acta will be the skipper for the twinbill at Comerica Park, and Suzuki will work in the dugout.

"I'm honored to have a guy like Ichiro to be my bench coach. It's a luxury. It's another little history that I can tell my grandkids down the road," Acta said. "He's moving fast in the game, huh?"

HE'S BACK

Red Sox lefty David Price starts at Toronto, pitching for the first time since giving up a season-worst nine runs on May 3 in Texas. He was diagnosed this week with carpal tunnel syndrome. Price is an avid video gamer and says he's spent a lot of time playing the popular Fortnite - he says while video games may have contributed to his condition, they're not the origin of the swelling in his left thumb, index finger and middle finger. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts.

CHECK UP

The Astros will see how outfielder George Springer is feeling, a day after he was hit by a pitch from Texas lefty Cole Hamels and exited with a bruised left elbow. Springer remained on the ground for nearly two minutes as Houston's medical staff attended to him.

Springer set a franchise record for hits in a nine-inning game on Monday night in Oakland, going 6 for 6. He was the World Series MVP last year.

NOW PITCHING

Lefty reliever Buddy Baumann had an interesting first day with the Mets. Called up from Triple-A on Friday, he worked out with the Mets during batting practice in Philadelphia. He then left before the game and returned to the hotel. Baumann was with San Diego when he was suspended one game for his part in the Padres-Rockies brawl on April 11. He was later waived by the Padres and claimed by the Mets, so that was his first chance to serve the penalty.

DOUBLE DOWN

The Detroit Tigers will play another doubleheader, taking on Seattle after their game at Comerica Park was rained out Friday night. Bad weather has been a problem for the Tigers this year - they've already played three doubleheaders and have an upcoming twinbill against the Yankees.

There have been 29 games postponed in the majors this season. This was the first rainout in May.

