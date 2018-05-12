Hamilton takes pole for Spanish GP with track record

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish F...

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Lewis Hamilton set a track record on Saturday to take pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 16.173 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Valtteri Bottas will start second after finishing less than a tenth of a second behind his Mercedes teammate.

Sebastian Vettel was third with Ferrari, ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were fifth and sixth, respectively.

