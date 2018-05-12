Man in critical condition after being shot; wife arrested

An investigation led to the arrest of a wife after her husband was shot on Friday.

Hopkins County Sheriff's Office states, Lacey Greer, 25-years-old, of Dawson Springs, was arrested for Assault late Friday. According to the press release, deputies arrived to an address on Morris Beshear Road around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

During their investigation, deputies concluded Greer had shot her husband. The man, who is in critical condition, was taken to an out of state hospital.

Greer is currently in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

No details leading up the shooting were provided. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

