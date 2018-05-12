Crews recover body of Fort Campbell soldier from Kentucky Lake

Crews say they have found the body of a missing Fort Campbell soldier at Kentucky Lake.

Officials said the young man disappeared Friday afternoon while boating and swimming with friends in Golden Pond, KY. His identity is being withheld pending completion of the search and notification of the family.

Officials in Lyon County, KY, confirmed on Monday morning that the soldier's body had been found.

The search and recovery operations were led by the Lyons County Emergency Management Agency.

Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, the acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, previously released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and fellow Soldiers as the search continues. We are grateful for the support from our civilian partner agencies during this event.

