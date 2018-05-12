Fort Campbell soldier missing after accident on Kentucky Lake

(Source: Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area)

Multiple agencies are searching for a missing Fort Campbell soldier after a boating accident Friday on Kentucky Lake.

Officials say the young man disappeared while tubing with a group of soldiers on Friday afternoon and still hasn't been found.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are continuing to search Saturday with help from Lyon, McCacken, and Marshall County responders.

