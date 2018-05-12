South Carolina plans statue of hoops star A'ja Wilson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

South Carolina plans statue of hoops star A'ja Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Basketball star A'ja Wilson is getting a statue at South Carolina.

University President Harris Pastides closed graduation ceremonies Saturday by announcing the school plans to build a statue of the national player of the year.

Wilson helped South Carolina win the 2017 NCAA title and left as the school's all-time scoring leader. Wilson received a loud ovation when she walked across the stage for her diploma.

She was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft and will play for the Las Vegas Aces this summer.

Wilson was the Southeastern Conference player of the year the past three seasons, a three-time All-American and swept all national awards this past season.

The project must be approved by the school's board of trustees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:51:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-05-12 18:33:01 GMT
    (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>

  • Harvard investigating swastika left on campus bulletin board

    Harvard investigating swastika left on campus bulletin board

    Friday, May 11 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-05-11 19:31:55 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-05-12 18:28:41 GMT
    Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.More >>
    Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.More >>

  • Ukraine computer involved in Tennessee elections attack

    Ukraine computer involved in Tennessee elections attack

    Friday, May 11 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-05-11 17:14:22 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-05-12 18:28:27 GMT
    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections. (Source: Pixabay)A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections. (Source: Pixabay)

    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

    More >>

    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly