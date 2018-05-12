Man United No 2 Faria leaving after 17 years with Mourinho - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man United No 2 Faria leaving after 17 years with Mourinho

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - The assistant coach of Manchester United is leaving his position at the end of the season, bringing to a close his 17-year partnership with manager Jose Mourinho.

Rui Faria says he wants to "spend much more quality time with my family before pursuing any new challenge in my professional life."

Faria has been No. 2 to Mourinho at Leiria, Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid and United.

In a statement published by United on Saturday, Mourinho says "17 years and the kid is now a man. The intelligent student is now a football expert, ready for a successful career as a manager."

United's final English Premier League game is at home to Watford on Sunday. The team then plays Chelsea in the FA Cup final next weekend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

