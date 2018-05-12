Fugitive accidentally dials 911, officers take him to jail - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fugitive accidentally dials 911, officers take him to jail

LYONS, N.Y. (AP) - A fugitive who's wanted in North Carolina accidentally dialed 911 while he was in upstate New York, and he's now behind bars.

WHEC-TV in Rochester reports that deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's office arrested 53-year-old Jesse Graham on Friday night in Lyons, a town east of Rochester.

Graham reportedly is wanted in Mooresville, North Carolina, on several unspecified charges.

He's being held in the Wayne County Jail awaiting to be transferred to North Carolina.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harvard investigating swastika left on campus bulletin board

    Harvard investigating swastika left on campus bulletin board

    Friday, May 11 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-05-11 19:31:55 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-05-12 19:14:14 GMT
    Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.More >>
    Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.More >>

  • Ukraine computer involved in Tennessee elections attack

    Ukraine computer involved in Tennessee elections attack

    Friday, May 11 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-05-11 17:14:22 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-05-12 19:14:04 GMT
    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections. (Source: Pixabay)A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections. (Source: Pixabay)

    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

    More >>

    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

    More >>

  • Companies propose immigration detention centers for Midwest

    Companies propose immigration detention centers for Midwest

    Friday, May 11 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-05-11 20:11:50 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-05-12 19:13:57 GMT
    Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.More >>
    Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly