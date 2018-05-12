The Latest: Final IndyCar GP warmup slowed by smoke, geese

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis (all times local):

2 p.m.

Marco Andretti's engine has been replaced, and he is expected to start from the 14th spot in Saturday's race.

Andretti blew an engine in the morning warmup session and almost immediately, one crew member from each of Andretti Autosport's four teams headed straight to the garage to make the change.

Roughly two hours later, they were ready to fire up the car with a new Honda engine.

Andretti's car will not be penalized for making the change.

It's the only car in the first two days of the month to have an engine problem.

11:45 a.m.

The final warmup session for the IndyCar Grand Prix was stopped twice because of smoke from an engine and geese.

Scott Dixon posted the fastest lap of the session. He completed the 2.439-mile, 14-turn course in 1 minute, 10.8157 seconds. Pole winner Will Power was second at 1:10.8371.

The first red flag waved when smoke started billowing from the back of Andretti's car. A few minutes after practice resumed, the action was stopped when geese appeared in the 12th turn.

Three -time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves was forced to sit out the final five minutes because he took the checkered flag twice in the second of three qualifying rounds Friday.

The race will be held Saturday afternoon.

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.