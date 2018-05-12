1 hurt in propane tank explosion at Chicago's Soldier Field - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 hurt in propane tank explosion at Chicago's Soldier Field

CHICAGO (AP) - A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after a propane tank exploded during an event at Chicago's Soldier Field.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Saturday afternoon incident occurred at a tent where the 60-year-old man was working. It sent smoke billowing into the air and prompted officials to urge people to evacuate.

A police spokesman says the man is in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

Eighteen-year-old Dyamond Jones was volunteering at the Autism Speaks Walk at Soldier Field when he said he saw a small grease fire start on a grill inside a food tent. He says the tent went up in flames right before he heard something explode. Jones says "everybody was just running."

The injured man was not identified.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

