Donation of million dollar wheelchair accessible home helps family

When a Northern Kentucky woman was seriously injured in a tragic accident her home became a prison, but thanks to the generosity of the community, she and her family will soon have a new place to call home.

Valerie McNamara, a former nurse and mother of two, was tragically injured when part of a building collapsed on top of her as she was chaperoning a school field trip in Covington.

She was buried under the rubble causing a traumatic brain injury and leaving her a paralyzed from the waist down.

In the nearly two years since the accident Valerie has made tremendous progress, yet she is still confined to a wheelchair and forced to sleep in the dining room of her home.

“She’s confined to three rooms she hasn’t seen her bedroom in 18 months,” said Lynn Sutter with Sutter Homes.

Sutter Homes has designed this state of the art wheelchair accessible home in Hebron for Valerie and her family.

“We were just committed to building them a home they could actually live in and she could get well in.” said Sutter.

Every room in the 5900 square foot home is wheelchair accessible and there’s a huge shower and accessible walk in closet.

The microwave is waist high just the right height for Valerie, there is also a double oven and the stove is induction.

“We thought she would still have a reach and with gas or electric there was the chance of burns, so with induction the only thing that gets hot is the pot itself,” said Sutter.

The home would likely list for around a million dollars but so far 35-percent of the work has been done free of charge by contractors or suppliers and all the furniture was either donated or discounted.

All that is left to do is the put in the elevator and the handicapped accessible pool that is located off the master bedroom.

The elevator that opens to a gym is critical to Valerie’s healing.

"It's independence. it's what everybody wants,” said Valerie’s husband Bryan McNamara. “You just want to take care of yourself. You don't want people taking care of you, so this home opens up a lot of possibilities for our family."

Valerie and her family plan to move on May 21st and we’re told they can’t wait.

The home will be featured in this year's Cavalcade of Homes.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.