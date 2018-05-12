FEMA meets with flood victims; Utica Disaster Recover Center to open

A FEMA representative talks to a pair of homeowners about registering with FEMA for assistance with their flood damage. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)

UTICA, IN (WAVE) - Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews met with Indiana residents impacted by flooding on Saturday, acting as a personal guide for recovery resources.

The DSA teams use mobile technology to help disaster survivors register for assistance, update application information, make referrals to community partners and assess ongoing needs.

Several parts of Indiana, including Utica, were hit particularly hard by severe storms and flooding in February and March. FEMA said they are meeting with residents who were affected by the floods between February 14 and March 4, 2018.

On Sunday, FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Utica, where residents impacted by the flooding can sit down with counselors to assess their situation and see where they need help the most, FEMA said.

The DRC office opens Sunday at 9 a.m. and will be open every day until further notice, FEMA representative Troy York said.

The address for the Disaster Recover Center is: 107 North Fourth Street, Utica, IN, 47130.

DSA crews and FEMA team members may request the following information:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged primary residence

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address to receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Residents in Carroll, Clark, Elkhart, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Lake, Marshall and St. Joseph counties can register for FEMA assistance immediately and do not need to wait to meet with a DSA team member, FEMA said.

Flood victims in those counties may register with FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone (voice, 711 or video relay service) at 800-621-3362, TTY 800-462-7585. Toll-free lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, seven days a week and multilingual operators are available, FEMA said in a statement.

FEMA DSA crews are working in partnership with local officials and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The team members wear FEMA gear and carry FEMA photo IDs.

