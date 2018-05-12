Harvick on pole at Kansas seeking fifth win this season - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Harvick on pole at Kansas seeking fifth win this season

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for Saturday night's Monster Energy Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, where he will try to win for the fifth time this season.

Harvick dominated last week at Dover and easily won the pole in qualifying at Kansas.

Ryan Blaney will start alongside him after a pair of strong finishes at Kansas last season, while Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola will start behind them in the second row.

Matt Kenseth will be making his season debut for Roush Fenway Racing. He agreed last month to share Trevor Bayne's ride the rest of the season and will start from the inside of Row 18.

He'll start right in front of Clint Bowyer, who failed to make it through inspection Friday.

