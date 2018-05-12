Harvick on pole at Kansas seeking fifth win this season

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for Saturday night's Monster Energy Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, where he will try to win for the fifth time this season.
Harvick dominated last week at Dover and easily won the pole in qualifying at Kansas.
Ryan Blaney will start alongside him after a pair of strong finishes at Kansas last season, while Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola will start behind them in the second row.
Matt Kenseth will be making his season debut for Roush Fenway Racing. He agreed last month to share Trevor Bayne's ride the rest of the season and will start from the inside of Row 18.
He'll start right in front of Clint Bowyer, who failed to make it through inspection Friday.
___
More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.More >>
A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.More >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>