Simpson stretches Players lead to 7 shots

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Tiger Woods waves on the 18th green during the third round of the Players Championship golf tournament, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Webb Simpson hits from the second hole fairway, during the third round of the The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Webb Simpson and his caddie Paul Tesori, look at Simpson's shot on the third tee, during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Webb Simpson hits from the sand for an eagle on the 11th hole during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Webb Simpson celebrates an eagle shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Webb Simpson didn't back off Saturday at The Players Championship with a 4-under 68 that stretched his lead to seven shots.

He started out with an 8-foot birdie putt on the opening hole. His shot from the back bunker on the par-5 11th raced across the green and into the hole for an eagle. And that island green on the 17th was no problem. He tapped in for birdie.

Simpson's seven-shot lead set a record at The Players, and he has plenty of history on his side. No one has ever lost a seven-shot lead in the final round on the PGA Tour.

He was at 19-under 197.

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth each had their best round at the TPC Sawgrass with 65s. They still were 11 shots behind.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.